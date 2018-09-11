CLOSE
These Photos Of Tia Mowry’s Baby Girl Smiling Will Make Your Heart Melt! [PHOTOS]

Premiere Of Disney Channel's 'The Lion Guard: Return Of The Roar' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ever since her daughter Cairo was born, Tia Mowry-Hardrict has been sharing constant photos on Instagram and we are forever grateful.

Most recently, the 40-year old actress shared three beautiful photos of her daughter smiling at the camera with her beautiful cheeks on display. See the pictures below:

#chunkmunk #cairo #mylove #miracle 🎀💕

Hey girl hey! 💕

Plus, if that’s not enough on Monday, she shared another beautiful photo of Cairo in beautiful pink dress with a pink bow around her head to top it off. See the picture below:

My princess 🎀 #cheeks

Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo into the world back in early May. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son, Cree.

Check out more adorable photos of Cairo in the photo gallery below:

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Photos
