CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj is Talking; Says Cardi Slept with DJ’s for Airplay!

1 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: 1015

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Nicki Minaj is telling us she really feels about the altercation between her and Cardi B! As previously reported, Nicki and Cardi had a run in at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. Nicki has hopped on her Queen Radio show and gave everyone an earful saying, “The other night, I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified.” She added, “I could not believe how humiliated it all felt because we—and I use we loosely, and I’ma clarify we—how we made ourselves look”

US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Nicki denied speaking ill of Cardi’s daugther Kulture, saying, “I would never discuss anyone’s child and it’s so sad for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and they know people would believe them. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a sh*t. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never, and will never speak ill of anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown sh*t.”

Nicki accused Cardi of payola (paying for radio play) and sleeping with DJs to get her records played, saying “Who are you angry at, sweetheart? Do you know what it’s like to sit in your room for hours writing raps? You came into my f**king culture. I never had to f**k a DJ to play my songs.” Nicki accused Cardi of building her career off of “sympathy” and “payola.”

Nicki later added, “You put your hands on certain people and you gonna die.”

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Audio starts at 13:13 mark:

Nicki Minaj is Talking; Says Cardi Slept with DJ’s for Airplay! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close