Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Therapy After Black Panther Role

Michael B. Jordan has revealed that portraying Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had a profound impact on him—one that ultimately led him to seek therapy. The acclaimed actor shared that stepping away from the emotionally intense character required intentional work, and therapy became a key part of his healing and growth process.

According to Jordan, therapy helped him decompress from the weight of Killmonger, a complex and emotionally charged role that demanded a deep psychological investment. Through the process, Jordan experienced meaningful self-discovery and developed stronger communication skills, both personally and professionally. He has credited therapy with helping him better understand himself beyond the characters he portrays on screen.

Black Panther itself was a cultural milestone. The film broke barriers, earned widespread critical acclaim, and achieved massive box office success, cementing its place as one of Marvel’s most impactful projects. Jordan’s portrayal of Killmonger was widely praised and remains one of the most memorable villain performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following Black Panther, Jordan’s career has continued to soar. He reprised his role as Adonis Creed in Creed II and Creed III, the latter also marking his directorial debut. He has since expanded his résumé with projects like Sinners, further establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and influential stars.

There is also growing speculation that Jordan could return to the Marvel universe. Reports suggest he may potentially reprise his role as Killmonger in Black Panther 3, a move that would excite fans and add another layer to the character’s legacy.

Jordan’s openness about mental health highlights the importance of self-care, especially in high-pressure creative fields, and continues to inspire conversations well beyond the big screen.