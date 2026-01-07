Cincinnati Convention Center Reopens After $264 Million Makeover

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Cincinnati’s Convention Center Set to Reopen After $264 Million Transformation

Cincinnati is getting ready to welcome visitors back to its newly renovated and expanded convention center following an 18-month, $264 million renovation project that dramatically upgrades the city’s largest event venue.

The revitalized facility features a stunning 40,000-square-foot grand ballroom, designed to host major conferences, banquets, and large-scale events. Along with the ballroom, the convention center now boasts state-of-the-art technology upgrades and more than 200,000 square feet of modern exhibition space, positioning Cincinnati as a stronger competitor in the national convention and events market.

This renovation is just one piece of a much larger vision. The project is part of an $800 million investment in the surrounding convention district, aimed at transforming downtown into a more vibrant, walkable destination. Nearby improvements include Elm Street Plaza, a new mixed-use development featuring office and retail space, as well as plans for a 700-room Marriott convention center hotel, which will significantly increase lodging capacity for large events.

Before major conventions begin rolling in, the public will get an exclusive first look. Fans attending Reds Fest next weekend will have the opportunity to tour the newly updated convention center, offering a sneak peek at the upgraded spaces and amenities.

With its modern design, expanded capacity, and surrounding development, Cincinnati’s convention center reopening marks a major milestone for downtown growth—and sets the stage for a new era of events, tourism, and economic impact in the Queen City.