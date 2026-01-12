We Them Ones Comedian Search – You Got What it Takes?

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour are on the hunt for the funniest comedian in the city, and this could be your big break.

Think you’ve got what it takes to rock the stage? One local comedian will win the chance to open for Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

Here’s how to enter:

Upload a clean, profanity-free comedy clip (60 seconds minimum) for your chance to get on stage. Must be 18+.

Important dates:

• Submissions close January 23

• Voting runs January 26 – January 30

• The comedian with the most votes wins

• Winner announced February 2

VOTING ALLOWED ONCE PER DAY, PER COMEDIAN.

The winner will open for Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour on February 14 at Heritage Bank Center.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Enter now.