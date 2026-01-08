First Look: Pusha T Models Louis Vuitton SS26 Campaign

WWD

What better way to start off the year than with high prospects of winning big at the GRAMMYs for “Best Rap Album” — maybe even “Album of the Year’?! — while also spearheading the new Spring/Summer 2026 campaign by high-end fashion house Louis Vuitton?

Ladies and gentleman, only Pusha T.

The other half of Clipse, with much respect to brother Malice, Pusha T has really been sustaining a rap legacy for himself that’s consistent both in lyricism and style alike. OG rap fans will fondly recall seeing the Virginia native a full 20 years ago — true to this, not new to this! — front and center alongside Pharrell Williams, BAPE founder NIGO and hip-hop king JAY-Z in the Louis Vuitton store in SoHo posing for pictures while celebrating Skateboard P’s 2005 LV sunglasses collaboration at the time. Two decades later, Rell is the Creative Director for menswear at the label and directing his longtime homie Push in a campaign that has the My Name Is My Name emcee looking cleaner than a whistle. Cream tones, premium materials as per usual for the LV aesthetic, pop art-friendly designs across the travel accessories and a lookbook backdrop that calls for a sophisticated getaway all come to mind with this season’s delivery.

Luxury train travel optional, but highly preferred.

Titled “Art of Travel,” the collection matches the illustrious imagery captured by photographer Drew Vickers with tones and textures you’d expect to come across on an expedition between Paris and Mumbai — think sand, leather, deluxe dark chocolates, nature, sunrises to sunsets, gold, steel and most importantly comfort. Highlights across the set include the Keepall 50 and Horizon 55 on the bag side, pretty much everything emblazoned with The Darjeeling Limited prints, all monogram offerings and an impressive line of footwear from loafers to sneakers alike. If you can make it fit in your wardrobe for now, the puffer jacket offering will offer both warmth and a look of wealth this current season — ball out sooner rather than later, we say! Overall though, many of these ready-to-wear gems can easily be kept on ice for when the warmer seasons start springing up.

Watch the Pharrell-directed campaign video for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026, available now in-store and online, featuring the aforementioned wordsmith Pusha T and rising Hollywood frontman Jeremy Allen White of The Bear fame:

