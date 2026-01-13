Bengals Invest in Youth as Rookies Shine and Set the Tone for 2026

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals made a clear commitment to developing their young talent last season, giving significant playing time to several rookies as they looked toward the future. That investment paid off, as first-year players Dylan Fairchild, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Barrett Carter all emerged as key contributors during the campaign.

Their performances did not go unnoticed. Dan Brugler of The Athletic highlighted Fairchild as a standout among the Bengals’ rookie class, praising his impact and consistency. Knight and Carter also earned honorable mentions, further reinforcing the team’s confidence in its young defensive core.

The Bengals doubled down on that belief this offseason by trading away veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, a move that signals trust in their emerging talent and a willingness to let the next generation take on larger roles. With experience now under their belts, Fairchild, Knight, and Carter are expected to be counted on even more heavily moving forward.

As the Bengals prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes will be on how these young players progress in their sophomore year. If last season was any indication, Cincinnati’s youth movement could play a major role in shaping the team’s future success.