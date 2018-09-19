CLOSE
Eminem’s “Killshot” Marks YouTube’s Biggest Hip Hop Video Debut Ever

Big Sean In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

So Eminem and MGK have been going back and forth for the past couple of weeks – much to our delight, of course – but there’s a new fact out there that might have swung the public opinion back Em’s way. Check this out. . .

Eminem has set another record, according to Billboard. With 38.1 million views in its first 24 hours, Slim Shady’s “Killshot” marks YouTube’s biggest Hip Hop video debut and its third biggest overall debut in the platform’s history.

Eminem’s “Killshot” Marks YouTube’s Biggest Hip Hop Video Debut Ever was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
