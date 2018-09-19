Amber Rose Calls Out Nicki Minaj

Amber Rose says she has enough of everybody jacking her swag but talking down on her. She has called out artist like Fergie and Nicki Minaj for style stealing and copying her brand of feminism.

Amber gave an example, saying that she and Blac Chyna graffiti outfits for the VMAs have been copied by another designer and used for Minaj’s latest Diesel commercial ad. The outfits had offensive spray-painted words that were intended to demean people: such as slut, faggot, and whore. She claims that singer Fergie also made the word “milf” a part of her branding in 2016 with her single, “Milf Money” knowing that Amber uses the nickname “Muva” and “milf” in her branding concepts.

Amber’s caption reads: “This is not about the Artists and Talent in these videos. I am extremely frustrated. Every single year I put my blood, sweat and tears into my slutwalk. I did not create the SlutWalk movement. I did, however bring it to the forefront for this generation. People remind of this daily, through their deliberate attacks and evil comments. It becomes extremely frustrating when brands are “inspired” ? by the movement and curate my actual life story and use it as a marketing tool. The Amber Rose SlutWalk and SlutWalks all around the globe, do not receive the attention or support they deserve. I do interview after interview to bring more awareness about the equality issues we deal with as women and people….. Body shaming, Fat shaming, slut shaming and victim blaming. I take a lot of punches and a lot of scrutiny and I’m cool with that cuz I do it for the greater good. I also DON’T do it for the recognition AT ALL but God Damn Bruh smh. I remember a few years back I used to put #MILFIN and #MILF on all of my post to only see a music video about milfs that I was not invited to be in… cool. I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy ? then I show up to the VMAs with my team with outfits that say slut and faggot etc and I go online and see huge brands take that and run with it and still no phone call. Two men made a song that said “you’re such a fucking hoe I love it” but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway mufuckas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on earth yet everyone wants to take my fucking swag but look down on me? Shits annoying af But I’ll continue to be A trendsetter and help women – The Real Bad Guy.”

This is the Nicki Minaj and Diesel ad that Amber is referring to:

