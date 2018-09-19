Keri Hilson’s Epic Response To Relationship Standards Is A Mood

Standards and being told “do you think your standards are too high>” are the worst. For the ladies who are tired of hearing about them, Keri Hilson has a word for everybody.

The singer-songwriter has been enjoying her time as a single woman since breaking up with NFLer Ricardo Lockette and after watching her friends Tim and Joi exchange vows, Hilson opened up about her own thoughts regarding marriage.

“Sure I’d like to be married someday—but not enough to do it with the wrong person. So if you EVA see “Keri” walk down that aisle, even if I’m old & grey…you can rest assured—I didn’t settle,” Hilson wrote on Instagram to her more than 2 million followers.

After being asked if her expectations are too high, Hilson responded, “To have a man compliment my life, who is equally yoked in the things that MATTER like loyalty, virtue, depth, compassion, and love & respect for God, someone who understands healthy relational boundaries & pushed me to be my best self while supporting each other’s dreams? Someone who truly loves himself & has dissolved his own ego? Someone who has evolved from his lower self & constantly evolving? Someone who has learned his lessons & strives to be a great human being? Someone who holds my heart carefully & treats me well? Who values & honors love? Someone who is wide enough to lead me? Nah. And I don’t think God puts anything our hearts that we are not capable of having,”

Girl, YES.

