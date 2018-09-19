#RussRant: Victimizing The Victim 

The Russ Parr Morning Show
| 09.19.18
In light of the sexual assault allegations that have come out against Brett Kavanaugh, there have been several men, including the president, that have come out and said that they don’t believe that he assaulted the woman. She and her family have been forced to go into hiding after death threats and her email even being hacked.

Russ says that they’re “victimizing the victim,” and trying to ruin her for speaking out against Kavanaugh. Fear of not being believed is why some victims never speak of the abuse that they suffered. Instead of admiring the strength and bravery of this woman, they’re confirming what might have been her biggest fear, thus causing her further pain.

#RussRant: Victimizing The Victim  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
