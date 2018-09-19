CLOSE
New Name for Newspaper Upsets Residents in Uranus, Missouri

Residents are concerned the title suggests innuendo. 

 

PULASKI COUNTY, Missouri — The people behind a new newspaper called ‘The Uranus Examiner” are getting a lot of feedback, and it isn’t good.

According to KY3 in Springfield, Missouri, the name of the Uranus, Missouri newspaper was announced by its managing editor, Natalie Sanders, on Wednesday.

Sanders said the weekly newspaper was almost named the Uranus Constitution, but the people who read the paper and support it helped to come up with the “Examiner” name.

After the name was announced, a local mayor said she would not support the name because of the innuendo that she said would cause ridicule for the cities the newspaper covers.

 

