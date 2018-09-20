CLOSE
QUEEN LATIFAH: Wants To Produce Cardi B – Nicki Minaj Collab

Latifah thinks the feud can be leveraged for the good of all involved, plus a bigger cause — female empowerment. She told Kelly Ripa, “I’m up for a real ‘brouhaha’ and a ‘dust-up,’ but not for these ladies. I have a lot of respect for female rappers. We are such a powerful minority. And I say powerful in the sense that if you hear a female rapper’s record come through on the radio, you hear that record, you know that record, you memorize that record. We just stand out..I’d really rather see ’em shoot the fair one on a record and take everybody out.”

Latifah has even offered to broker the peace treaty by helping out on a collaborative project between the rivals. The Queen says, “I could produce it, rap it, executive produce it. ‘We Are the World’ situation.”

