Texans Back Watson After Area Superindentent Makes Racist Comment On Facebook

The team backs their star QB.

The fallout from an area superintendent making racist comments in regards to Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson. Lynn Redden’s comments on Facebook saying that you “can’t count on a black quarterback” have since gone viral, to the point where the Texans as an organization have come out to support Watson.

RELATED: Texas Superintendent Apologizes Over Racist Deshaun Watson Facebook Post

“I don’t want to spend a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements,” head coach Bill O’Brien said in a press conference Wednesday. “I’ll just let Deshaun’s proven success on the field, his character off the field, speak for itself. He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever coached. He represents everything that is right about football, about life. His teammates respect him, this coaching staff respects him.”

Watson said of the comment, “That’s just everyday life, I guess,” Watson said. “But, I’m all about love, so I don’t have none of that. I don’t focus on none of that. I love all people and that’s what I focus on.”

Teammates J.J. Watt and Jonathan Joseph had their quarterback’s back.

“You’d think in this day and age, in 2018, you probably wouldn’t be hearing any comments like that, but for whatever reason that’s the world we live in,” Joseph said. “Sometimes, that’s just the way it is.”

Watt added, “I saw a headline. That’s all I saw. I don’t think it deserves any attention from any of us. I think it’s a very ignorant comment that doesn’t deserve anymore play than it should get. Very unfortunate, but I trust him. I trust him a whole lot, we all trust him a whole lot. So, I don’t think anybody that speaks like that, should get anymore run than they, they shouldn’t get any run. It’s ridiculous.”

