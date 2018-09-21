SUGE KNIGHT: No Contest Plea

Suge Knight decided to cop a plea. The Death Row mogul pleaded no contest on Thursday to manslaughter in connection with the death of Terry Carter and the attempted murder of Cle “Bone” Sloan on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Knight’s sentencing is scheduled for October 4th. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors are seeking 28 years in prison for the 53-year-old. Two other criminal cases against Knight will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Knight previously faced life in prison. (CNN)

Fasho Thougts: