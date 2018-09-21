CLOSE
SUGE KNIGHT: No Contest Plea

Suge Knight decided to cop a plea. The Death Row mogul pleaded no contest on Thursday to manslaughter in connection with the death of Terry Carter and the attempted murder of Cle “Bone” Sloan on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Knight’s sentencing is scheduled for October 4th. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors are seeking 28 years in prison for the 53-year-old. Two other criminal cases against Knight will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Knight previously faced life in prison. (CNN)

Fasho Thougts:

  • Usually a voluntary manslaughter would only be up to 11 years in prison, but that doubles because of the state’s three-strikes law, plus another five years because the conviction is for a serious and violent felony.
  • In 28 years, he’ll be 80-plus years old. And given all of the health issues he’s experienced lately, who knows if he would even make it to 80.
  • A chance at a decade or two of freedom is better than the promise of life behind bars.
  • He could have already been two years into the sentence if he agreed to this sooner. Then again, prosecutors may not have been ready to offer a sweet enough deal until things dragged out for years.
Photos
