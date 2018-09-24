DIDDY: Creates Black 100 List

Diddy just published the first ever “Black 100” list. The mogul didn’t specify what the criteria was for inclusion on the power-rankings, though it’s worth nothing that not all of the honorees are people of color, including Anderson Cooper, Elon Musk, Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg.

He didn’t provide any explanation for the list itself or for the individual selections, instead letting the names speak for themselves.

Musicians who made the list include Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, J’Lo, Teyana Taylor, Migos, Cassie, Dev Hynes, Stormzy, Gucci Mane, H.E.R., French Montana, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Drake, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, 6lack, Machine Gun Kelly, Cardi B, Erykah Badu, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Faith Evans, Mary J Blige, Yo Gottiand Kendrick Lamar.

Actors on the list include Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson, Donald Glover, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Lupia Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Smith, Lakeith Stanfield, Gabrielle Union and Anthony Anderson.

Athletes include LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Serena Williams and Dwayne Wade.

Check out the entire list on Diddy’s Twitter.

Fasho Thoughts:

I guess this are Diddy’s 100 top examples of Black excellence.

Maybe the tweets are just the start. I wouldn’t put it past him to buy billboards or pay for a major media campaign around the Black 100.

Sounds like this could be coming to Revolt TV real soon.

You know there’s gonna be someone feeling about being left off this. Ask Tyrese or Kanye.

