CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

DIDDY: Creates Black 100 List

0 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy just published the first ever “Black 100” list. The mogul didn’t specify what the criteria was for inclusion on the power-rankings, though it’s worth nothing that not all of the honorees are people of color, including Anderson CooperElon MuskPost Malone and Mark Wahlberg.

He didn’t provide any explanation for the list itself or for the individual selections, instead letting the names speak for themselves.

Musicians who made the list include Jay-ZBeyonceRihannaJ’LoTeyana TaylorMigosCassieDev HynesStormzyGucci ManeH.E.R., French MontanaSwizz BeatzAlicia KeysDrakeBad Bunny, DJ KhaledSnoop Dogg6lackMachine Gun KellyCardi BErykah BaduRick RossLil KimJohn LegendJanelle Monáe, NasNicki MinajTravis ScottASAP RockyKelly RowlandSolangeFaith Evans, Mary J BligeYo Gottiand Kendrick Lamar.

Actors on the list include Issa RaeTaraji P. HensonDonald GloverJada Pinkett Smith, Kevin HartDwayne JohnsonMichael B. Jordan, Tiffany HaddishLupia Nyong’oTracee Ellis RossWill SmithLakeith StanfieldGabrielle Union and Anthony Anderson.

Athletes include LeBron JamesColin KaepernickSerena Williams and Dwayne Wade.

Check out the entire list on Diddy’s Twitter.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • I guess this are Diddy’s 100 top examples of Black excellence.
  • Maybe the tweets are just the start. I wouldn’t put it past him to buy billboards or pay for a major media campaign around the Black 100.
  • Sounds like this could be coming to Revolt TV real soon.
  • You know there’s gonna be someone feeling about being left off this. Ask Tyrese or Kanye.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

100 , black , Creates , diddy , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , List

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close