DAVE CHAPPELLE AND KAEPERNICK TO BE HONORED AT HARVARD UNIVERSITY:

2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

This is so cool! Congratulations to Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick, they will both be honored by the Prestigious Harvard University!

Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Franciso 49ers

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Studies has announced the recipients for this year’s W.E.B. Du Bois Medal. Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick and activist and comedian Dave Chappelle will be among the eight recipients. According to the college, they are being honored for their,”significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture, and more broadly, are individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights in an increasingly global and interconnected world.”

The other six honorees to be honored are Kenneth I. ChenaultShirley Ann JacksonPamela J. JoynerFlorence C. LaddBryan Stevenson, and Kehinde Wiley. There ceremony will take place in early October.

comments – add yours
Photos
