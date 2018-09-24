RussRant: A Colonoscopy Could Save Your Life

Why are men so against colonoscopy’s? If you are a man 45 or older Russ urges you to get one. Recently he was at a party and asked how many of the men there had had one before. Only one hand went up. The excuses were that “nobody is going to be digging in my rear.” But, Russ went to get one on Friday and there’s some “suspect stuff” going on. There was an issue, but he feels like God is talking to him to talk to men. This procedure could literally save your life.

