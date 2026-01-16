Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach Brings High-Society Drama to the Spotlight

Netflix officially released Members Only: Palm Beach on December 29, introducing viewers to an exclusive world of wealth, status, and social maneuvering. The reality series follows a tight-knit group of New York socialites who split their time between New York City and the elite enclave of Palm Beach, Florida, where lavish events and unspoken social rules reign supreme.

One of the standout personalities on the show is Ro-Mina Ustayev, often described as a Kim Kardashian lookalike. As a newcomer to Palm Beach’s rigid social hierarchy, Ro-Mina finds herself learning the ropes from established power players like Rosalyn Yellin and Gale Brophy, who represent the old-guard standards of the scene.

A recurring topic throughout the series is Mar-a-Lago, the high-profile estate owned by Donald Trump. Its presence and cultural significance have led some viewers to label the show “MAGA Housewives.” However, Ro-Mina has pushed back on that narrative, insisting that Members Only: Palm Beach is not centered on politics but rather on relationships, access, and social survival.

Ro-Mina also openly acknowledges Palm Beach’s reputation for exclusivity and snobbishness, but she remains unfazed. Confident in her adaptability, she makes it clear she’s ready for the challenge, stating, “I know that I can break any wall and any door down … I’m going to be fine.”

With its mix of luxury, tension, and insider social dynamics, Members Only: Palm Beach offers viewers a front-row seat into a world where status is everything—and nothing is as simple as it seems.