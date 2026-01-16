Inside the Bengals’ Offseason: Contract Talks, Draft Strategy, and Chase Brown’s Future

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

In an exclusive interview with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, key storylines shaping the Cincinnati Bengals offseason came into focus as the franchise prepares for a pivotal stretch ahead.

The conversation touched on several important decisions facing the Bengals’ front office, including contract extensions, roster construction, and overall draft strategy. One of the most intriguing topics discussed was the possibility of extending running back Chase Brown earlier than expected. While still on a rookie deal, Brown’s growth and production have raised questions about whether the Bengals could move proactively to secure his future and provide stability in the backfield.

An early extension for Brown could have ripple effects across the roster, influencing cap flexibility and offensive planning as the Bengals continue to build around their core. The discussion highlighted how such a move might signal confidence in Brown’s role within the offense while allowing the team to plan more strategically heading into the draft.

As the offseason unfolds, Bengals fans are encouraged to stay locked in and subscribe for ongoing updates, analysis, and exclusive insights. With major decisions looming and expectations high, the months ahead could play a crucial role in shaping Cincinnati’s path for the upcoming season.