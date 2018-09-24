CLOSE
Cincy
King’s Island Killing Off A Roller Coaster

RIP rollercoaster!

Park officials seem to be getting rid of one of it’s 16 roller coasters. Kings Island confirmed the rumors via social media with a grave site for one of it’s roller coasters that has yet to be announced.

You still have time to ride to the roller coasters according to park officials. The sign shows a death date of October 28th. Kings Island is expected to reveal the roller coaster that will be leaving later on this week.

Does that mean a new one is coming soon to the family amusement park? Who else is anxious?
King’s Island Killing Off A Roller Coaster was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Photos
