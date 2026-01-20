Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Baba Miller Earns Third Big 12 Starting Five Honor After Big Week for Bearcats

UC star forward Baba Miller continues to shine on the national stage, earning his third Big 12 Starting Five selection of the season following a dominant 2–0 week for the Bearcats. The highlight of the stretch was a statement victory over No. 2 Iowa State, underscoring UC’s growing momentum in conference play.

Miller delivered an all-around performance, averaging 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game during the week. His impact was felt on both ends of the floor, providing scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and rim protection when the Bearcats needed it most.

Against Colorado, Miller posted his third 20-point game of the season while recording his eighth double-double, setting the tone early in the week. He followed that performance by making key contributions in UC’s upset win over Iowa State, helping secure one of the program’s most impressive victories of the season.

With his consistent production and leadership, Baba Miller has become a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s success. As conference play intensifies, his steady presence continues to elevate the Bearcats and position UC as a team to watch in the Big 12.