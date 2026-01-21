‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Crystal Fox Talks THAT Shocking Plot Twist, How She Found Out Whodunit, Connecting With Black Mamas & More

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Source: Netflix

By now, you’ve probably recovered from Netflix‘s deliciously plot twisty-turny limited series His & Hers which continues to reign at the top of the popular steamer’s competitive TV charts.

According to Variety, the smash hit series tightened its chokehold on the #1 spot with 29.5 million views after debuting with 19.9 million views.

With a shocking string of twists and sharp left turns, His & Hers is the latest social media obsession to trend for weeks while stirring up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

So, of course, we had to interview Crystal Fox who, in a truly wig-snatching moment, is revealed as the killer despite being the last (and we mean last) person you’d suspect.

Source: Netflix

In what will be remembered as a perfectly executed twist, Fox admits she’s the one behind the murders of everyone who terrorized her daughter decades earlier, paving the way for Anna to get her dream ending. Whew!

Check out our interview below:

For those tardy to the messy party, the series centers around Anna (Tessa Thompson) who lives in a reclusive haze, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor.

But when she overhears about a murder in the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers.

Source: Netflix

Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation in one of the murders.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by co-showrunner William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt, the six-episode limited series also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu.

“I was drawn to the murder mystery genre and deeply admire writer-director Will[iam] Oldroyd,” said Thompson.

“The concept of setting a mystery in a small town like Dahlonega and exploring its intricate community

relationships truly captivated me. While I’ve spent a lot of time in Atlanta, I hadn’t explored Dahlonega,

the small town where our show takes place.

Having grown up in big cities, I’ve always been fascinated by the interconnectedness of small-town life. Setting a mystery in such a location felt like the perfect opportunity to delve into the fascinating and sometimes complex relationships found in these American

communities.”

His & Hers is now streaming on Netflix!

