Everything You Need to Know About the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is almost here. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, promising a night filled with unforgettable performances and historic moments.

Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. is already setting the tone, teasing that viewers can expect “history-making moments” at this year’s ceremony.

The main awards show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, giving fans several ways to tune in. In addition to traditional television, viewers can stream the Grammys live through platforms that carry CBS, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will also be able to stream the show live, while Paramount+ Essential users can catch the ceremony on demand the following day.

The Recording Academy has officially confirmed the first performer for the night, announcing on Tuesday, January 20, that Sabrina Carpenter will take the Grammy stage. More performers are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the show. Carpenter enters the night as the most-nominated artist, earning six nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, and Music Video.

Returning once again as host is comedian Trevor Noah, marking his sixth time leading the Grammys. His familiar presence adds continuity to a show known for celebrating both music legends and rising stars.

With top-tier performances, major nominations, and plenty of surprises ahead, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be a must-watch event