Source: Aurore Marechal / Getty

John Legend Joins Global Citizen Board of Directors

Award-winning artist, producer, and philanthropist John Legend has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Global Citizen, further strengthening the organization’s mission to end extreme poverty worldwide. Legend’s appointment reflects his long-standing commitment to social justice, equity, and global advocacy.

Legend has been involved with Global Citizen since its founding in 2011, using his platform to amplify campaigns focused on poverty alleviation, education, and economic opportunity. His deep connection to the organization makes his transition into a board leadership role a natural next step as Global Citizen expands its global reach and impact.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans emphasized that the addition of new board members like Legend is critical to accelerating progress in the fight against extreme poverty. The expanded board brings together visionary leaders across industries, fostering cross-sector collaboration designed to drive measurable, real-world outcomes. With voices like John Legend helping guide strategy and advocacy, Global Citizen continues to push toward a more equitable future on a global scale.