Mariah Carey Named Person Of The Year By MusiCares

Source: BG041/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Honoring Mariah Carey

The 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala is shaping up to be an unforgettable night as an all-star lineup of performers has been announced to honor the legendary Mariah Carey. The tribute will feature performances by Teddy Swims, Charlie Puth, Adam Lambert, Kesha, Laufey, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Foo Fighters, and Taylor Momsen, celebrating Carey’s iconic career and lasting influence on music.

Mariah Carey shared heartfelt appreciation for the artists participating in the event, saying, “Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express.” The evening will kick off with a special DJ set by Jermaine Dupri, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The gala is scheduled to take place on January 30 in Los Angeles, just days ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 1. The annual MusiCares Person of the Year honor is presented by MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, recognizing artists not only for their outstanding career achievements but also for their dedication to philanthropy and service to the music community.

With Mariah Carey’s legacy and an elite group of performers coming together for a powerful cause, the 2026 MusiCares gala promises to be a meaningful and memorable celebration of music, generosity, and impact.