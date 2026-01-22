Cincinnati Warming Centers & Winter Tips
The Tri-State is bracing for a dangerous stretch of winter weather as bitter cold and accumulating snow move into the region this weekend and early next week.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the 20s Saturday before a fast-moving system brings snowfall mid-afternoon into the evening, with 4 to 6 inches possible across the area. Arctic air will settle in, making wind chills near or below zero Sunday through Monday morning.
In response, the City of Cincinnati activated its extreme winter weather daytime shelter on January 19th.
The daytime shelter will operate at St. Anthony Center, located at 1615 Republic St. in Over-the-Rhine, from 6AM to 7PM.
The city is partnering with St. Francis Seraph Ministries to provide a warm, safe space during the coldest part of the day.
City officials say the shelter will offer:
- Protection from extreme winter conditions
- Free bus transportation to and from the overnight winter shelter at 411 Gest St. in the West End
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks
- Blankets, hats and scarves
- On-site mental health support services
- Pet services for people experiencing homelessness with animals
St. Anthony Center already serves daily meals and regularly works with guests of the city’s winter shelter network, making it a familiar location for many.
In addition to the daytime shelter, Cincinnati Recreation Commission community centers are serving as warming centers during normal operating hours.
Across the region, additional warming options are also opening:
Hamilton
- Lane Library | 300 N. Third St. | 9 a.m.–8 p.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
- Lane Community Technology Center | 228 Court St. | 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)
Middletown
- Stratford Heights Church of God | Nelson Road
Northern Kentucky
- Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky | W. 13th St., Covington
Open all day and night Monday and overnight Tuesday
City officials are also urging residents to prepare their homes for extreme cold. That includes sealing drafts, keeping garage doors closed, opening sink cabinet doors to allow warm air around pipes, disconnecting outdoor hoses and clearing gutters to prevent ice damage.
Fire officials remind residents to plug space heaters directly into wall outlets and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
