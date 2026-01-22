Cincinnati Warming Centers & Winter Tips

Source: Ken Stewart / Getty

The Tri-State is bracing for a dangerous stretch of winter weather as bitter cold and accumulating snow move into the region this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 20s Saturday before a fast-moving system brings snowfall mid-afternoon into the evening, with 4 to 6 inches possible across the area. Arctic air will settle in, making wind chills near or below zero Sunday through Monday morning.

In response, the City of Cincinnati activated its extreme winter weather daytime shelter on January 19th.

The daytime shelter will operate at St. Anthony Center, located at 1615 Republic St. in Over-the-Rhine, from 6AM to 7PM.

The city is partnering with St. Francis Seraph Ministries to provide a warm, safe space during the coldest part of the day.

City officials say the shelter will offer: