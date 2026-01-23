Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reunited in Paris this week as the famously complicated Hollywood couple shared a moment in public together to support their son Jaden Smith’s major fashion moment. And of course, the streets are once again asking if love is back on the menu.

According to PEOPLE, the estranged spouses were spotted together on Jan. 21 during Men’s Fall Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week, where Jaden made history as Christian Louboutin’s first-ever men’s creative director.

The fashion-forward family affair had Will, 57, and Jada, 54, stepping out in coordinated black looks that felt very much like “we still got it” energy. Will pulled up in a thick black coat layered over a sweater, paired with plaid trousers, black boots, and tinted shades.

Jada, never one to be outdone, opted for drama with an oversized fur coat, studded blouse, leather pants, silver jewelry, and spiked Louboutin heels. Both proudly rocked the luxury brand their son now helps creatively lead, because what is subtlety when your child just leveled up like that.

Jaden’s debut collection for Christian Louboutin is set to hit stores in May 2026, and his parents showing up together sent social media into a soft spiral.

This marks one of several recent sightings of Will and Jada together, including her birthday dinner in Beverly Hills and a Malibu outing last Fall.

Still, their relationship status remains as layered as Jada’s memoir tour honesty.

As E! News reported, the pair quietly separated back in 2016 but never made it legally official. Their Paris Fashion Week reunion was the first time they had been seen together in about four months. Jada has been clear that, despite the split, divorce is not on the table. She previously explained that she promised herself they would work through whatever came their way.

In past interviews, Jada admitted their marriage fractured from exhaustion and unmet expectations. While Will has shared that they both knew something had to change. Yet through breakups, entanglements, and very public reckonings — when it comes to their kids — they always show up.

So are Will and Jada back together? Who knows. We know that when Jaden Smith steps into a new era, his parents are right there, dressed to the nines. The Smith family reminds us that, however unconventional their love looks, it is still very much present and felt.

