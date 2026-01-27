Cincinnati Reds Earn Four Top Prospects in MLB Pipeline Rankings

Source: Justine Willard/Athletics / Getty

Reds’ Future Looks Bright as Four Prospects Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2026 Top 100

The Cincinnati Reds are continuing to show why their rebuild has real teeth. MLB Pipeline’s preseason Top 100 prospects list for the 2026 season features four Reds, underscoring the organization’s growing depth and long-term vision. Leading the way is infielder Sal Stewart, who checks in at No. 22 after an impressive debut in 2025 that put the league on notice. Stewart’s advanced bat and steady development have him trending as a potential cornerstone for Cincinnati’s infield.

The Reds’ system flexes its versatility with catcher Alfredo Duno and shortstop Steele Hall also earning Top 100 recognition. Duno brings impact potential behind the plate with a blend of power and defensive upside, while Hall’s athleticism and instincts up the middle highlight the organization’s strength in premium positions. Their presence on the list reflects a farm system that’s balanced—not just bat-heavy, but built with long-term roster construction in mind.

Rounding out the group is right-hander Rhett Lowder, whose inclusion points to Cincinnati’s focus on building sustainable rotation depth. With a mix of polish and projection, Lowder represents the kind of arm teams need to stay competitive over a full season. Taken together, these four prospects signal a strong foundation—and with recent momentum already in place, the Reds appear poised to build on their success and make a legitimate push toward contention in the upcoming season.