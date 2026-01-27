Bad Bunny: Who Will Join Him at Super Bowl?

Source: Fredy Builes / Getty

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Fans Buzzing With Guest Speculation

The excitement is already building for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and with Bad Bunny set to headline, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Known for his genre-bending sound, high-energy performances, and cultural impact, the global superstar has fans and industry insiders alike speculating about who might join him on one of the world’s biggest stages.

According to music writers Ingrid Fajardo and Jessica Roiz, Bad Bunny could turn the halftime show into a reggaetón reunion by inviting artists such as Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Chencho, Arcángel, and even Daddy Yankee. Bringing these icons together would be a powerful nod to the genre’s roots and its evolution into a global force.

Meanwhile, Isabela Raygoza offers a different but equally exciting vision, predicting that Bad Bunny may spotlight a mix of collaborators and crossover stars, including RaiNao, Chuwi, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez. Such a lineup would blend Latin pop, reggaetón, and global star power—perfect for a Super Bowl audience.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Sigal Ratner-Arias believes Drake could make a surprise appearance, showing support for Bad Bunny following their past collaborations. A Drake cameo would instantly send the internet into meltdown mode and reinforce Bad Bunny’s influence beyond Latin music.

The Billboard team is also weighing in, speculating on which songs Bad Bunny might perform, whether he’ll incorporate elements from his recent tours, and if fans should expect bold fashion choices or political statements—both of which have become hallmarks of his performances.

One thing is certain: whether it’s surprise guests, cultural moments, or unforgettable visuals, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about performances in recent history.