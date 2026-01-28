Teyana Taylor and Jordan Brand Unveil Striking Air Jordan 3 ‘Concrete Rose’

Source: Valentina Frugiuele / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Jordan Brand Break the Internet With the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose”

Jordan Brand has officially pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated sneaker collaborations of the year — the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose.” In true disruptor fashion, the reveal landed directly on Instagram, skipping the usual leak-heavy rumor cycle and letting the design speak for itself.

The “Concrete Rose” arrives dressed in a striking monochromatic fir green leather upper, elevated by metallic gold eyelets and classic cement gray overlays that nod to the Air Jordan 3’s iconic DNA. While the color palette feels refined and intentional, the real storytelling comes through the textures.

A rugged, craggy midsole adds a raw, industrial feel, subtly echoing the unreleased Cactus Plant Flea Market Dunk Lows and reinforcing the “concrete” theme — beauty born from pressure. That contrast is pushed even further with a Fire Red rose emblem on the tongue, symbolizing growth, resilience, and unapologetic individuality.

Adding a bold 3D element, the sneaker includes a removable rose-themed thorn vine, transforming the shoe into a sculptural statement piece rather than just a wearable classic. Rounding things out, a Gum Brown outsole grounds the design, while OG-style Nike Air branding on the heel keeps the collaboration rooted firmly in Jordan Brand heritage.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” perfectly blends legacy and experimentation — honoring the past while pushing sneaker design forward. No release date has been announced yet, but one thing is clear: this pair is already blooming into an instant classic.