BEYONCE: Mom Credits Blue Ivy For Her Marriage

Blue Ivy Carter can add a new line to her already-long résumé — wedding planner.

Beyonce‘s mom Tina, who divorced her dad Mathew in 2011, got serious with Richard Lawson four years later. Still, she wasn’t sure about taking the next step — until Blue got involved.

Tina tells BET that Bey bought a cruise ticket for her and Richard, where they found “all of the other people on the boat trip were married, except us … then I went on a boat with Beyoncé and Jay and Blue and one night we came down and Blue said, ‘Oh y’all look beautiful. When are y’all getting married?’ I think she was about three. Not that that made us do it, but it made us start laughing about it and thinking about it.”

Richard and Tina celebrated their third anniversary in April.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Blue Ivy, who is now six, deserves a promotion from flower girl to bridesmaid for that.
  • Good thing Blue approved of Richard — otherwise, he could’ve gotten tossed overboard.
  • Sometimes kids see things adults don’t.
Don Juan Fasho

