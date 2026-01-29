Source: Jaramy Carmody of JairaMedia / Getty

An Independence woman died Wednesday night after her SUV rolled into the Ohio River, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner ruled the death an apparent suicide. Authorities have not released the woman’s identity.

Cincinnati police confirmed the woman was the only person inside the SUV. Officers were dispatched around 5:04PM near Broadway Street and East Mehring Way following reports of a vehicle sinking into the river.

Witnesses told police they saw a white SUV drive into the water from the Broadway Street ramp. Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including dive teams from Cincinnati, Boone County and Hamilton County, responded to the scene.

The SUV was recovered from the river roughly six hours later around 11PM.

According to Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Jerome Herring, the vehicle accessed the river by traveling down a loading dock near the Public Landing which is an area not open to the public.

Lt. Herring said harsh weather conditions made the operation difficult.

“It depends on visibility and the officer’s ability to get into the water, right? So, once the officers and the dive team assess the temperature of the water, the current, and the speed of the water, they’ll put their equipment in, and the officers will get into the water and try to use sonar to locate the vehicle. And if it’s possible, if it is, then they’ll try to go down and tow it out. If not, then they’ll have to try another time.”

Crews remained on scene throughout the evening as recovery efforts continued under bitter cold temperatures and limited visibility.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Watch video at your own risk.





Woman’s Body Recovered from Bitter Ohio River After Alleged Suicide was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com