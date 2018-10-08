JAY-Z, BEYONCE: $100,000 Scholarship For Once-Homeless Teen

Jay-Z and Beyonce made the Seattle On the Run 2 tour stop unforgettable for one attendee.

The News Tribune reports that teenager Khairi Perry was the recipient of a $100,000 college scholarship, courtesy of the BeyGood and Shawn Carter Foundations. The once homeless teen is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and was recently named the King County Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club, which earned him a $2000 scholarship.

Perry hopes to attend the University of Oregon to work toward becoming a chemical engineer.

Perry is one of 11 high school seniors who’ve received $100,000 scholarships from the Carters.

Fasho Thoughts:

This is what being a boss is all about — paying it forward to the next gen.

And this is why we we all stan for Jay and Bey.

When you work hard, you never know where an unexpected blessing might come from — even your favorite artist.

Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and LeBron James have also helped kids pay for school.

