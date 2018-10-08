JAY-Z, BEYONCE: $100,000 Scholarship For Once-Homeless Teen

1 reads Leave a comment
Jay-Z and Beyonce made the Seattle On the Run 2 tour stop unforgettable for one attendee.
The News Tribune reports that teenager Khairi Perry was the recipient of a $100,000 college scholarship, courtesy of the BeyGood and Shawn Carter Foundations. The once homeless teen is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and was recently named the King County Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club, which earned him a $2000 scholarship.
Perry hopes to attend the University of Oregon to work toward becoming a chemical engineer.
Perry is one of 11 high school seniors who’ve received $100,000 scholarships from the Carters.
Fasho Thoughts:
- This is what being a boss is all about — paying it forward to the next gen.
- And this is why we we all stan for Jay and Bey.
- When you work hard, you never know where an unexpected blessing might come from — even your favorite artist.
- Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and LeBron James have also helped kids pay for school.
