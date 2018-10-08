MODEL MONDAY: Devorah Sings A ‘Story’ Of Determination

View this post on Instagram
It's a mindset before it's anything else. 👑 #queen #queening #tbt #throwbackthursday #plussizemodel #plus #plussize #fullbody #plussizeph #plussizes #curvygirl #curvy #curves #curvywomen #curvymodel #naturalhair #naturalhairrocks #prettygirls #pretty #beautuful #womensfashion #curlbox #instagram #mymodelstory
Agency: Ursula Wiedmann Models
Instagram: @devorahstory
Claim to Fame: This beauty has been seen slaying the covers of BTFL and Plus Model Magazine. She has also been featured in live fashion segments on networks including HLN.
View this post on Instagram
Real is rare. 📸@rafyclem #real #me #style #picoftheday #fashion #photo #hair #pretty #motivation #instapic #photography #instagram #instamood #instagood #amazing #beauty #life #instalike #followme #curvy #beautiful #boldncurvy #loveyourcurves #girlswithcurves #sexycurves #embraceyourcurves #swimsuitseason #naturalhaircommunity #naturalhairdaily #naturalface
Many aspiring models put their runway dreams on hold to become mothers but Southern girl Devorah Story started grinding towards her goals after she joined “club mommy” at the age of 25. The Georgia native gleefully defines herself as “Christian’s mom” but she hasn’t let motherhood get in the way of pursuing her dreams.
View this post on Instagram
Look me in my eyes and you'll hear what I'm saying. • #payattention #listen #mood #plus #plussizemodel #plussize #plussizeboutique #plussizeph #plussized #plussizes #curvygirl #curves #curvywomen #curvywomen #prettygirls #prettywoman #beauty #beautifulwomen #beautifull #blackqueens #instagood #instago #instagramer #melaninpoppin
She has been able to balance a day job with going on casting calls, appearing at promotional events, heading to photoshoots and walking in runway shows without missing a beat. She hopes her passion and persistence can inspire others not to give up. In her bio she states, “The word is full of so many talented people” and she “doesn’t believe that God would coincidentally place us all in the very same place to not inspire one another.”
View this post on Instagram
Land of the C U R V E S. 🙌🏾😏🇱🇷 • • Lookbook for @byashleystewart Hair/makeup: @fatima_b_makeup Stylist: @chrissydstyles • • #onlyinamerica #plus #plussizeblouse #boldncurvy #honormycurves #stripes #stripe #shirt #blouse #sequins #sequin #navy #navyblue #red #redlips #fourthofjuly #summeroutfit #summervibes #summertime #ashleystewartmodel #lookbook #vibes #beautifulview #goodamerican #modelling #curves #instafashion #fashionkilla #fashionstyle
The self-proclaimed “natural beauty” was getting attention long before she was being celebrated for the curves she publicly embraces.
View this post on Instagram
I remember testing for an agency then being told that my hair looked like a wig or worse, told that I looked like a "negro slave." Lol Subconsciously, I struggled with my look and didn't realize how much I'd allowed the harshness of one to dictate what I began to create as my "look". Once on my own, I updated my portfolio and It wasn't until a year plus later that I realized I hadn't taken one picture with my natural hair. In all of my recent pics, I wore units. I justified this with several reasons such as convenience, flexibility, easy maintenance, the fact that clients loved it, but I'd bought into the very things that the same agency believed about my hair….that it wasn't marketable. I didn't believe this. I'd just been trained to think this. Fast forward….a year and half later, here I am now running a huge HAIR campaign for a major brand and company with my face and my hair 😆 in stores, on billboards, etc. So for 2018 I promised myself that I was going to add my natural hair back into my portfolio. It probably sounds minute to some, but hair is a huge part of the modeling industry. Hair is also a huge part of what makes a girl/woman feel beautiful. So to any girl out there, whether in the modeling industry or just somewhere in the world lol, whatever you have or don't have is all YOU and it's beautiful. Don't you dare let anyone change your mind into thinking otherwise. Always know yourself or you always run the risk of allowing someone else define it for you. Happy Monday, y'all! Now, go do something Great this week! ❤ • • #happymondays #mondaymood #motivationmonday #motivation #modelife #model #monday #plus #plussize #plussizeswimwear #plussized #curvee #boldncurvy #honormycurves #prettythings #prettyhair #beautifulhair #naturalhairdaily #naturalhairmag #instalove #glowup #melanina #melaninqueens #blackhair
The preacher’s kid (her father is a pastor) made a splash singing in church on Sundays and soon was performing at local weddings, talent shows and community events as word of her talent spread. She still has a love of music but these days her striking appearance is what’s helping her stand out.
She has worked with retailers Ashley Stewart and Rue107 to bring a fresh look to plus-size advertising. Story has also been featured as the face of CurlBox where her bronze skin and regal natural hair style reminds subscribers and the industry at large that plus-size models are capable of serving in beauty campaigns.
View this post on Instagram
2017 has been kind of lit. 👑 @curlbox • • 📸: @allencooley 💄: @noorface 💇🏾♀️: @zarahair1 • • #grateful #queens #tbt🔙 #tbthursday #throwbackpic #plus #plussize #plussizemodel #plussizeph #plussized #plussizes #curvygirl #curves #curvywomen #curvymodel #fashion #editorial #naturalhair #naturaleza #mymodelstory #lifeofafreelancemodel #freelancemodel #pretty #beautifull #instagram
Her commitment to showing up for herself is reflected in her son’s confidence. His spirited toy reviews on his personal Instagram page feature the same enthusiasm and joy seen on his mom’s face as she’s ripping the runway.
These days she is balancing her model duties with her day job where she puts her psychology degree and nurturing spirit to good use by caring for children with autism.
View this post on Instagram
Your gift will make room for you." – Proverbs 18:16 #model #mondays #motivationalquotes #motivationmonday #motivated #gift #mygift #giftfromgod #influencer #plus #plussize #plussizeclothing #plussized #plusmodels #curvygirl #curves #curvy #fashionworld #dress #elegant #prettygirls #pretty #beauties #beautifull #beautifulgirl #insta #instagood #testshooting #test #shoot
She says “as long as you have motivation, you have everything you need.” We can’t wait to see what she’s motivated to do next.
DON’T MISS:
MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell
MODEL MONDAY: Jasmine Sanders Shines Without Victoria’s Secret
MODEL MONDAY: Michell L. Jackson Is A Mom Making It Happen On Her Own
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show
1. FE NOELSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. FE NOELSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. FE NOELSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. FE NOELSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. FE NOELSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. FE NOELSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. FE NOELSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. FE NOELSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. FE NOELSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 21 of 21
MODEL MONDAY: Devorah Sings A ‘Story’ Of Determination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com