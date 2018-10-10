HURRICANE MICHAEL: Now Officially A Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Michael was officially upgraded to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday morning as it headed toward the Gulf Coast of Florida, bringing with it heavy winds and rain, and possible deadly storm surge.

Governor Rick Scott said on Tuesday, “Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades.”

The National Weather Service said that the storm will likely hit the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon after moving through the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon that the hurricane’s top sustained winds have reached 130 miles-per-hour and are expected to get stronger, with “life-threatening” storm surge, possible tornadoes and heavy rains. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Residents have in the path of the storm have been advised to evacuate.

Those in the area should take those warnings seriously.

Do you think hurricane season has gotten worse due to global warning or is that just “fake news”?

