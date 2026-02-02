Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Pharrell Williams Honored With Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at 2026 Grammys

Pharrell Williams had a major moment at the 2026 Grammy Awards when he was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, celebrating his lasting influence on music, culture, and creativity.

While the award recognized his decades of groundbreaking work, social media and the Grammy audience were also locked in on Pharrell’s youthful appearance. At 52 years old, fans were amazed at how ageless he looked, with many joking that he has not aged since his early days with The Neptunes.

Pharrell’s career accomplishments are just as impressive as his timeless look. Throughout his career, he has earned 13 Grammy Awards and helped shape modern music as an artist, producer, and creative visionary across multiple genres.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Justin Timberlake shared one of the most heartfelt tributes of the night, praising Pharrell for changing his life. Timberlake credited him with making him feel like he truly belonged in the music industry, highlighting Pharrell’s impact as both a collaborator and mentor.

During his acceptance speech, Pharrell used the moment to speak from the heart. He offered a prayer for empathy, grace, and mercy for those affected by ICE raids and called for unity and compassion within the nation’s leadership.

The moment reinforced why Pharrell Williams’ influence goes far beyond hit records, showing him as a cultural leader who continues to use his platform to inspire connection, understanding, and hope.