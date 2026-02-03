Source: Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle

Arctic Air Brings Another Round of Snow to Cincinnati

Arctic air continues to grip the Cincinnati region as another round of snow moved in Tuesday creating hazardous travel conditions across the area. The latest snowfall has prompted several counties to closely monitor road conditions and prepare for potential snow emergencies as crews work to keep streets safe.

At this time no counties in Ohio or Indiana have officially declared a snow emergency. However officials are urging drivers to remain cautious as slick roads reduced visibility and freezing temperatures continue to impact travel.

Snow emergencies are issued by local officials to warn residents about dangerous road conditions. These alerts come in different levels each indicating how severe travel conditions are at the time.

A Level 3 snow emergency is the most serious designation. Under a Level 3 emergency roads are closed to all non emergency personnel and residents are strongly advised to travel only if absolutely necessary. These measures are put in place to protect public safety and allow emergency crews to respond effectively.

Drivers are encouraged to stay informed through local weather updates and to limit travel during periods of heavy snowfall and icy conditions.