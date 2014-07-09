3 Painless Ways To Lose Weight Fast

There is absolutely no way around this – losing weight is hard work. Impossible, no. Hard. Yes.

But thankfully, there are three things you can do to ensure that all that hard work actually pays off.

1. Monitor Everything.

Write down your daily calories. Pay attention to how many times you work out each week, and know the calories you’ve burned, your distances, your average work out times, how many pounds you’re able to lift, etc. Weigh yourself once a week and record your progress. Even pay attention to how much water you’re getting in every day.

Experts say this is really a no-brainer: being more aware of your weight loss habits can not only help keep you on track, it can also help you when you’re ready to re-assess and update your goals, such as increasing your running distance or lifting more weight.

There are many different tools you can use to help track all these things, such as an online app, such as My Fitness Pal, or even just recording everything in a journal.

