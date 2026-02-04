Listen Live
Ray J Says Doctors Worked Miracles After Health Scare

Published on February 4, 2026

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J is sharing a more optimistic update on his health, letting fans know that he is feeling better and staying positive. In a brief statement, Ray J said, “I feel better today,” offering reassurance amid recent concerns surrounding his well being.

According to his manager, a doctor played a major role in Ray J’s improvement, describing the medical session as nothing short of miraculous. The update comes as Ray J was on his way to court in San Fernando, California, connected to an ongoing legal matter involving his estranged wife, Princess Love.

While the situation with Princess Love remains tense, Ray J made it clear that his priority is his children. He expressed a strong desire to see his kids and move forward once the court proceedings are behind him. His focus, he says, is on healing physically, handling his legal responsibilities, and rebuilding time and connection with his children.

Despite the challenges, Ray J remains hopeful about his recovery and the road ahead, emphasizing progress, peace, and family as he works through this chapter of his life.

2026 White Out: Winter Affair [PHOTOS]

Da Brat and Judy Open Up About Their Love Story in The Way Love Goes

Woman's Body Recovered from Bitter Ohio River After Alleged Suicide

Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Having to Hide Dating Tichina Arnold

