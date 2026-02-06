Ken and Willie Anderson Denied Entry at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Former Cincinnati Bengals greats Ken Anderson and Willie Anderson once again fell short of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as both were denied entry for the 2026 class.

Ken Anderson, one of the most efficient quarterbacks in NFL history, continues to wait for football’s highest individual honor. A four-time Pro Bowler, Anderson retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage in the postseason, single season, and single game (minimum 20 passing attempts). His accuracy, command of the offense, and impact on the modern passing game remain undeniable, making his continued absence from Canton a point of frustration for Bengals fans and football historians alike.

Willie Anderson, widely regarded as one of the best right offensive tackles of his generation, came close once again. He finished inside the top seven in voting, narrowly missing the final cut. The strong showing ensures his name will remain front and center, as he advances to the final 15 for the sixth consecutive year when voting resumes for the Class of 2027.

While the wait continues for both Bengals legends, their legacies remain firmly cemented in NFL history. The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in Canton on August 8, with hopes that future classes will finally deliver long-overdue recognition for two of Cincinnati’s all-time greats.