LAURYN HILL: Cancels Nashville Concert… Again

Lauryn Hill has done it again — and she has a few reasons why it isn’t her fault.

The Miseducation rapper, who has developed a reputation as a flaky performer after several late, postponed and canceled gigs, was supposed to play a show in Nashville last Thursday night.

The show, a stop on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour, was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. A couple hours later, she tweeted that she can’t perform because her band’s flights were grounded by Hurricane Michael. She initially blamed the fire marshal as one of the reasons the show didn’t happen as planned. But the local marshal confirmed they didn’t have anyone at the venue on the day of the concert.

She says when she found out members of her band couldn’t make it, she tried to scramble and find some back-up musicians. But after rehearsing for a couple hours and failing to get things down smooth enough, she made the call that the show had to be canceled.

She’s promised to reschedule the show and do something “special for the community who came out tonight to support.”

In response to criticism over the cancellation, Hill posted about the “countless” performances she’s given while “sick, when pregnant with bad weather and delays… If I don’t get a pass for a hurricane, then you weren’t really rocking with me anyway.”

Fasho Thoughts:

In late July, she canceled multiple tour dates after complaints about sound quality and lateness in Toronto.

The Nashville show was previously rescheduled. And she’s now promising to reschedule again. You know what they say… “fool me once, shame on you…”

Nas and Santigold were previously announced as tour openers, but got dropped in late September.

and were previously announced as tour openers, but got dropped in late September. At this point, not even Lauryn Hill expects to show up at Lauryn Hill concerts.

The fact that she made up a story about the fire marshal puts her credibility into question.

Also On 100.3: