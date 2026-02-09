Source: Elsa / Getty

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

Team USA triumphed in the figure skating team event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, securing their second consecutive gold medal in a nail-biting finish.

The competition came down to the final skate, with Ilia Malinin, known as the “quad god,” delivering a strong performance despite a stumble.

His score of 200.03 edged out Japan’s Shun Sato, clinching victory for the U.S. by a single point.

The team, featuring stars like Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, showcased exceptional talent across all disciplines.

Chock and Bates, reigning world champions in ice dance, earned maximum points, while pairs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea delivered a season-best performance.

This victory was particularly meaningful after the team missed a medal ceremony in Beijing 2022 due to a doping investigation.

With this win, Team USA reaffirms its dominance in figure skating and sets the stage for more success in the individual events.

Take a look at all of the team’s performances below.

Women’s Short Program

Alysa Liu: Scored 9 points, finishing second behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto. Minor deductions were made for a scratchy landing on her double axel.