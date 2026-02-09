Halle Berry Reveals Engagement to Van Hunt and Shows Off Ring

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are engaged after nearly 6 years of dating.

They're not setting a wedding date yet, focusing on enjoying their journey together.

Berry has been married 3 times before and wants this relationship to be different.

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Halle Berry is officially engaged and opening up about this new chapter in her love life. After nearly six years together, the award-winning actress confirmed that she and musician Van Hunt are preparing to take the next step, even though they are not rushing to the altar just yet.

Berry shared the news during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, clearing up confusion about their relationship status. While rumors had circulated that she once turned down Hunt’s proposal, Berry explained that wasn’t exactly the case. She revealed that she did accept his proposal, but the couple simply has not set a wedding date.

“There’s been some confusion,” she said with a laugh. “Of course, I said yes. We just don’t have a date.” She also proudly showed off her engagement ring on the show, joking that Hunt “did put a little ring on it,” leaving Fallon and the audience impressed by the size of the diamond.

Their love story began in 2020, when they first connected virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as online conversations quickly grew into a strong bond. Berry later made their relationship public on social media, confirming that she was dating Hunt and sharing playful posts that hinted at their romance before going official.

Over the years, the couple has spoken openly about their connection and the way they support one another. Berry has described Hunt as someone who uplifts her and allows her to be her full self, calling him “the love of my life” at public events. Hunt has also praised Berry’s strength, independence and creativity, often celebrating her in interviews and public statements.

Despite their engagement, Berry has emphasized that marriage is not something they feel pressured to do for validation. Having been married three times before, she has been honest about approaching this relationship differently. She previously explained that while they don’t feel the need to marry to prove their love, she believes Hunt is the person she truly should have married from the beginning. For them, the idea of marriage is about desire rather than obligation.

The couple has blended their lives over the past few years, with Hunt forming a close relationship with Berry’s children. They have attended red carpet events together, supported each other’s careers and even shared a playful “commitment ceremony” performed by Berry’s young son during a car ride.

Now, with their engagement confirmed, Berry appears happier than ever. While there’s no set wedding date yet, she made it clear that she and Hunt are excited about what lies ahead and are enjoying every moment of their journey together.

Halle Berry Reveals Engagement to Van Hunt and Shows Off Ring was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com