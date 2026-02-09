Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

According to footage shared by The Art of Dialogue, Epps took time during his set to joke about rapper Nicki Minaj, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd and quickly sparking conversation online.

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Source:

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj During “We Them Ones Tour” Stop

Comedian Mike Epps is trending online after a recent stand-up moment from his “We Them Ones Tour” stop in Louisville, Kentucky began circulating across social media.

According to footage shared by The Art of Dialogue, Epps took time during his set to joke about rapper Nicki Minaj, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd and quickly sparking conversation online.

The viral clip shows Epps addressing Minaj’s recent public appearances and political commentary, with the audience responding with both laughter and surprise as the moment unfolded.

As the video spread, fans across social media began weighing in, with some praising Epps for speaking candidly in his comedic style, while others debated whether the comments crossed the line.

Regardless of opinion, the moment has added another layer to the ongoing entertainment conversation surrounding Minaj’s recent headlines.

Stand-up comedy has long been a space where performers react in real time to current events, and Epps’ latest set is another example of how quickly those moments can travel far beyond the stage.

At this time, neither Mike Epps nor Nicki Minaj has publicly responded to the viral clip.

RELATED: Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

(Video circulating online via @ArtOfDialogue_)

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 100.3
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
39 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

2026 White Out: Winter Affair [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati - WE THEM ONES COMEDIAN SEARCH
Contests  |  emartinezione

We Them Ones Comedian Search – VOTE BEST COMEDIAN NOW

13 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

iOne Local | Cincinnati Cutest Couple Contest 2026 | 2026-02-02
Contests  |  100.3 RNB CINCY

VOTE Cincinnati’s Cutest Couple!

19 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Big Game Watch Party at Element Eatery [PHOTOS]

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close