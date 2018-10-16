Eva Marcille Is Marred! See The Gorgeous Photos [PHOTOS]

Eva Marcilleis officially married. The former America’s Next Top Model winner and her beau, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling exchanged vows in a lavish Atlanta ceremony over the weekend. Even Eva’s Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates were in attendance.
The couples infant son Mikey was on hand in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tux while daughter Marley Rae was on flower girl duties. Even better? Anthony Hamilton kicked off the reception, once more showing that “Eva The Diva” was going to have a show stopping wedding, period.
See some of the precious photos from the wedding below!
@ashleyseanthomas you came through for the kid!!!! Thank you so much for making my dream come true. My @daughtersofnonyelum dress was absolutely epic!!! And my @galialahav gown was to die for!!! I love you forever!!!! Thanks for picking them up in the U-Haul, that part will never be forgotten.
My first love Marley Rae🌻. Wedding Planner: @ellybevents Venue: @southernexchangeatl Photography: @inijephoto Videography: @ericblanksmedia Floral and Decor: @akeemclayton DJ: @onesoundandent Band: @gritzandjellybutter MC: @twopointoh Artists: @leelajamesofficial @keke_wyatt @anthonyhamiltonofficial @trinabroussard Bridal Stylist and Wedding Day Dresser: @vaingloriousbrides Fashion Stylist: @ashleyseanthomas @seannita Dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum @galialahav @leahdagloria Bridesmaids dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum Stationery: @paperedwonders Tuxes @miguelwilsoncollection Draping: @uniqueeventelements Catering: @boldeventsatl Cake: @cakesbylameeka Dance floor: @lacedvinylshoppe Linens: @utopian_events Chairs: @lilyvevents Flower girl dress: @pantoramini Ring bearer tux: @dolcegabbana Earrings: @misayohousebridal Earrings and Crown @mariaelenaheadpiecesau Bridesmaids Robes and Earrings @vaingloriousbrides Makeup: @latashawright @terrellmullin Hair: @metowi @terrellmullin @elijahcohen33 Alterations: @tkbridalandalterations Eva and Marley's Robe @amandabardenofficial Acrylic Items: @ten23designs Photobooth: @paradigmphotobooths
