Cincinnati History Maker: Tracey Artis

Tracey Artis is a powerhouse in the music business and a pillar of cultural leadership in Cincinnati. A respected music executive, philanthropist, and author, Artis has spent more than 25 years shaping the gospel music industry while remaining deeply rooted in community service and advocacy.

As CEO of I Hear Music Inc. and JazJordan, Inc., Tracey Artis is recognized as a true “heavy hitter,” helping to secure more than 50 #1 Billboard chart hits. Her career includes senior leadership as a former Vice President at Sony Gospel, where her expertise in marketing, radio promotions, and artist management helped elevate some of gospel music’s most influential voices. She is also the founder of the annual I Hear Music in the Air Conference, a platform dedicated to education, networking, and empowerment within the music industry.

Beyond music, Artis serves as Executive Director of the Black Family Reunion, reinforcing her lifelong commitment to strengthening families, celebrating culture, and uplifting the Black community. Her influence extends nationally as a Voting Member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYS) and a GRAMMY U mentor, while locally she lends her leadership to boards such as the Cincinnati Arts Association.

An accomplished author, Artis penned Susan’s Story, a children’s book about the life of her mother, the late Susan Upton-Farley, former mayor of Woodlawn, Ohio, preserving a legacy of leadership, service, and resilience.

Her impact has earned her numerous honors, including Cincinnati Enquirer Woman of the Year and YWCA Career Woman of Achievement. Artis attended Ohio University and continues to dedicate her life’s work to music, mentorship, philanthropy, and cultural preservation.