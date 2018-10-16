DONALD TRUMP, ELIZABETH WARREN: DNA Debate

The war of words between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren took a bizarre twist on Monday after the senator announced she took a DNA test to confirm her Native American ancestry.

Although the president vowed that he would donate $1 million to a charity of Warren’s choice, he reneged on the promise and instead said he would not make the payment unless he could “personally” conduct the DNA test.

In the past, Trump has mocked Warren’s claim of Native American heritage, calling her “Pocahontas.”

Earlier on Monday, the Massachusetts Democratic senator shared the results of a DNA test conducted by a scientist at Stanford University that determined there was “strong evidence” that Warren had Native American relatives “six-to-10 generations ago.” (Business Insider)

Fasho Thoughts:

Trump denied her ever made such a promise, but it was on tape.

Trump said he didn’t trust Warren’s test.

Remember when he claimed Obama wasn’t a U.S. citizen?

Warren asked Trump to send his $1 million donation to the non-profit Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, which helps protect Native American women and their children from violence.

