Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Jimmy Jam Looks Toward the Future by Preserving the Past

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

Jimmy Jam Looks Toward the Future by Preserving the Past

As the music industry races forward, legendary producer Jimmy Jam is intentionally looking back—with purpose. Heading into 2026, Jam is focused on preservation, storytelling, and making sure the culture fully understands where the music truly comes from.

For Jam, history isn’t something to be archived and forgotten—it’s meant to be told, shared, and passed down. That mission is coming to life through a highly anticipated documentary on the late, great Curtis Mayfield, executive produced by Jimmy Jam alongside longtime collaborator Terry Lewis. The project is already generating major buzz for its ability to bridge generations, introducing younger audiences to Mayfield’s genius while reaffirming his influence for those who grew up on his music.

But Jam and Lewis aren’t stopping there.

The iconic duo is also developing a documentary centered on Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell—the visionary architects behind the Philadelphia soul sound. From lush arrangements to socially conscious lyrics, their work laid the foundation for a movement that shaped R&B, soul, and pop music for decades. The upcoming project aims to properly honor their impact and ensure their contributions are recognized at the highest level.

For Jimmy Jam, this era isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about protecting the legacy, telling the stories the right way, and giving credit where it’s long overdue.

Because knowing the music starts with knowing the history.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Related Tags

Getty Jam Philadelphia

More from 100.3
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
39 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

2026 White Out: Winter Affair [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati - WE THEM ONES COMEDIAN SEARCH
Contests  |  emartinezione

We Them Ones Comedian Search – VOTE BEST COMEDIAN NOW

13 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

iOne Local | Cincinnati Cutest Couple Contest 2026 | 2026-02-02
Contests  |  100.3 RNB CINCY

VOTE Cincinnati’s Cutest Couple!

19 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Big Game Watch Party at Element Eatery [PHOTOS]

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close