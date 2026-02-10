Jimmy Jam Looks Toward the Future by Preserving the Past

As the music industry races forward, legendary producer Jimmy Jam is intentionally looking back—with purpose. Heading into 2026, Jam is focused on preservation, storytelling, and making sure the culture fully understands where the music truly comes from.

For Jam, history isn’t something to be archived and forgotten—it’s meant to be told, shared, and passed down. That mission is coming to life through a highly anticipated documentary on the late, great Curtis Mayfield, executive produced by Jimmy Jam alongside longtime collaborator Terry Lewis. The project is already generating major buzz for its ability to bridge generations, introducing younger audiences to Mayfield’s genius while reaffirming his influence for those who grew up on his music.

But Jam and Lewis aren’t stopping there.

The iconic duo is also developing a documentary centered on Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell—the visionary architects behind the Philadelphia soul sound. From lush arrangements to socially conscious lyrics, their work laid the foundation for a movement that shaped R&B, soul, and pop music for decades. The upcoming project aims to properly honor their impact and ensure their contributions are recognized at the highest level.

For Jimmy Jam, this era isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about protecting the legacy, telling the stories the right way, and giving credit where it’s long overdue.

Because knowing the music starts with knowing the history.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty