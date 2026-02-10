This Michael Jackson Reissued Album Has Reached Top 10

Source: Darren Julien / Julien Auctions

Michael Jackson’s Number Ones Scores a Major Vinyl Moment in the UK

Michael Jackson continues to prove that timeless music never goes out of style. His iconic compilation album, Number Ones, has officially debuted at number four on the UK’s Official Vinyl Albums chart, fueled by its long-awaited vinyl release.

The resurgence is being driven by Jackson’s loyal global fanbase, who showed up in force for the special pressing. Available in multiple collectible versions—including classic black, red, and silver vinyl—the release sparked strong sales across the board and reignited excitement around one of the most definitive hit collections in music history.

Interestingly, despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Number Ones marks only Michael Jackson’s fourth top-10 appearance on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. Still, the impact doesn’t stop there.

The album has also re-entered the Official Albums Sales chart at number eight, effectively doubling Jackson’s total number of top-10 appearances on that chart. Additionally, the vinyl reissue has propelled Number Ones into the top 10 of multiple UK charts, including the Official Albums chart, Official Physical Albums chart, and the Official Album Streaming chart.

Decades after his reign at the top of pop culture, Michael Jackson’s music continues to resonate—bridging generations, breaking formats, and proving that great records don’t age, they evolve.